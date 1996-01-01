How does strong brand loyalty among consumers typically affect consumer surplus for a company selling goods and products?
A
It has no effect on consumer surplus since brand loyalty does not influence willingness to pay.
B
It eliminates consumer surplus entirely by making all consumers pay their maximum willingness to pay.
C
It increases consumer surplus because loyal consumers pay less than their willingness to pay.
D
It decreases consumer surplus because loyal consumers are willing to pay higher prices.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good or service and what they actually pay. It represents the net benefit to consumers from purchasing the product.
Step 2: Recognize that brand loyalty means consumers have a strong preference for a particular brand, often making them less sensitive to price changes and more willing to pay higher prices for that brand's products.
Step 3: Analyze how increased willingness to pay due to brand loyalty affects consumer surplus. Since loyal consumers are willing to pay more, the price charged by the company can be higher, reducing the gap between willingness to pay and actual price.
Step 4: Conclude that because the price moves closer to the consumers' maximum willingness to pay, the consumer surplus decreases, as consumers gain less net benefit from the purchase.
Step 5: Summarize that strong brand loyalty typically decreases consumer surplus because it allows companies to charge higher prices, capturing more of the value that would otherwise be consumer surplus.
