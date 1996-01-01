The act of building or assembling an infrastructure is known as ________________.
A
production
B
consumption
C
distribution
D
construction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the given terms: 'production' refers to the process of creating goods or services; 'consumption' is the use of goods and services by consumers; 'distribution' involves the delivery of goods and services to consumers.
Recognize that the act of building or assembling an infrastructure involves physically putting together components or structures, which is distinct from producing, consuming, or distributing.
Identify that the term specifically used for building or assembling infrastructure is 'construction', which is the process of erecting buildings, roads, or other physical structures.
Match the definition of 'construction' with the description given in the problem to confirm it is the correct term.
Conclude that the correct answer to fill in the blank is 'construction', as it precisely describes the act of building or assembling infrastructure.
