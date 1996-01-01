Why do businesses encourage their employees to pursue ongoing education?
To decrease competition among firms
To increase employee productivity and adapt to changing market conditions
To limit employees' career advancement opportunities
To reduce the wages paid to employees
Understand the role of ongoing education in a business context: it is primarily aimed at improving the skills and knowledge of employees.
Recognize that increased employee skills typically lead to higher productivity, meaning employees can produce more or better-quality output in the same amount of time.
Consider how markets and technologies evolve over time, requiring employees to adapt to new methods, tools, or regulations; ongoing education helps employees stay current and effective.
Evaluate the options given: decreasing competition among firms is unrelated to employee education, limiting career advancement or reducing wages contradicts the purpose of encouraging education.
Conclude that the main reason businesses encourage ongoing education is to increase employee productivity and help the firm adapt to changing market conditions, which supports business growth and competitiveness.
