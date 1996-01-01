In a competitive market, when is it most beneficial for a firm to attempt to match its competitor's value proposition?
A
When matching the competitor's value proposition will lead to higher costs and lower profits for the firm.
B
Only when the firm is already the market leader and wants to maintain its position.
C
When the competitor's value proposition attracts a significant portion of the market and matching it can increase the firm's market share without reducing profitability.
D
When the competitor's value proposition is less attractive to consumers than the firm's current offering.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a value proposition in a competitive market. A value proposition is the set of benefits or values a firm promises to deliver to customers to satisfy their needs. It influences consumer choice and market share.
Step 2: Recognize that matching a competitor's value proposition means adjusting your product or service to offer similar benefits, which can affect costs and revenues.
Step 3: Analyze the conditions under which matching the competitor's value proposition is beneficial. This involves comparing the potential increase in market share against any changes in costs and profitability.
Step 4: Consider that if the competitor's value proposition attracts a significant portion of the market, matching it can help the firm capture some of that market share, provided it does not lead to lower profits.
Step 5: Conclude that the firm should attempt to match the competitor's value proposition only when it can increase market share without sacrificing profitability, meaning the benefits outweigh the costs.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian