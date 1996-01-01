Which of the following is a direct result of overpopulation in the context of scarcity and choice?
A
Increased immunity
B
Poverty
C
Competition
D
Limited food
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts: Overpopulation means having more people than the resources can adequately support. Scarcity refers to the limited availability of resources, and choice involves deciding how to allocate these scarce resources.
Identify the relationship between overpopulation and scarcity: When the population grows beyond the capacity of available resources, scarcity becomes more severe because the same amount of resources must be shared among more people.
Analyze the options given in the problem: Increased immunity is unrelated to resource allocation; poverty can be a consequence but is not a direct economic concept related to scarcity; competition arises because of scarcity but is a process rather than a direct result.
Recognize that limited food is a direct result of overpopulation because more people require more food, but the food supply does not increase proportionally, leading to scarcity of food.
Conclude that limited food is the direct economic outcome of overpopulation in the context of scarcity and choice, as it directly reflects the insufficient resources to meet the population's needs.
Watch next
Master Defining Economic Terms:Scarcity, Trade-offs, and Opportunity Costs with a bite sized video explanation from Brian