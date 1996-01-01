In the context of scarcity and choice, what does a low arithmetic density typically indicate about the allocation of resources in a given area?
A
Resources are relatively abundant compared to the population.
B
Population is concentrated in a small region with many resources.
C
There is a high level of competition for limited resources.
D
The area is experiencing severe resource scarcity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of arithmetic density, which is defined as the number of people per unit area, typically expressed as population divided by land area: $\text{Arithmetic Density} = \frac{\text{Population}}{\text{Land Area}}$.
Recognize that a low arithmetic density means there are fewer people per unit of land area, implying that the population is spread out over a larger area.
Analyze what this implies about resource allocation: if there are fewer people relative to the land area, then resources (such as land, water, minerals) are likely more abundant per person.
Contrast this with high arithmetic density, where many people share a smaller area, often leading to more competition for limited resources.
Conclude that a low arithmetic density typically indicates that resources are relatively abundant compared to the population, meaning less pressure on resources and less competition.
