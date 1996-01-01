Which of the following is a likely reason that a company would move its facility from one location to another?
A
To increase the number of factors of production available globally
B
To eliminate the need for capital in its operations
C
To avoid producing any goods or services
D
To reduce production costs by accessing cheaper labor or resources
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of factors of production, which include land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship, and how their availability and cost affect a company's location decisions.
Recognize that companies often relocate facilities to reduce production costs, which can be achieved by accessing cheaper labor, raw materials, or other resources in a different location.
Analyze why eliminating the need for capital or avoiding production is not practical or relevant reasons for relocating a facility, as companies need capital and must produce goods or services to operate.
Focus on the economic incentive behind relocation: minimizing costs to increase profitability, which is a fundamental principle in microeconomics related to firm behavior and cost minimization.
Conclude that the most likely reason for moving a facility is to reduce production costs by accessing cheaper labor or resources, aligning with the firm's goal to optimize production efficiency.
Watch next
Master Land, Labor, and Physical Capital with a bite sized video explanation from Brian