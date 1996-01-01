Which of the following are often overlooked as factors influencing the price of a good?
A
Entrepreneurship and technology
B
Land and labor
C
Capital and raw materials
D
Government regulation and consumer preferences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic factors of production that typically influence the price of a good. These include land, labor, capital, and raw materials, which are the traditional inputs in the production process.
Step 2: Recognize that entrepreneurship and technology are also important factors but are often overlooked. Entrepreneurship involves the organization and risk-taking in production, while technology affects productivity and costs.
Step 3: Consider how government regulation and consumer preferences influence prices. Government regulation can impose costs or restrictions, and consumer preferences affect demand, both impacting price but are usually more visible factors.
Step 4: Analyze why entrepreneurship and technology might be overlooked. They are less tangible and harder to measure directly compared to land, labor, and capital, yet they significantly affect production efficiency and innovation.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, entrepreneurship and technology are the factors often overlooked when considering influences on the price of a good.
