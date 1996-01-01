Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of oligopoly?
A
There are few sellers in the market
B
Firms may produce either homogeneous or differentiated products
C
Firms have complete freedom to set prices without considering rivals
D
Firms are interdependent in their decision-making
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an oligopoly. An oligopoly is a market structure characterized by a small number of firms whose decisions affect each other.
Step 2: Identify the typical characteristics of an oligopoly: (a) few sellers, (b) firms may produce homogeneous or differentiated products, (c) firms are interdependent in their decision-making.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Firms have complete freedom to set prices without considering rivals.' In an oligopoly, firms are interdependent, meaning they must consider rivals' reactions when setting prices.
Step 4: Recognize that the statement about complete freedom to set prices contradicts the interdependence characteristic of oligopoly.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Firms have complete freedom to set prices without considering rivals' is NOT a characteristic of oligopoly.
