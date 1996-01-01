Because a few firms dominate the market and are interdependent in their decision-making.
B
Because government regulation eliminates all forms of competition.
C
Because there are no barriers to entry and many firms compete freely.
D
Because products are always perfectly differentiated, leading to intense competition.
Step 1: Understand the definition of an oligopoly. An oligopoly is a market structure characterized by a small number of firms that dominate the market.
Step 2: Recognize that in an oligopoly, firms are interdependent, meaning the decisions of one firm affect the others, leading to strategic behavior rather than pure competition.
Step 3: Identify that because only a few firms control the market, each firm has significant market power, which limits the intensity of competition compared to more competitive markets.
Step 4: Note that barriers to entry in an oligopoly are typically high, preventing many new firms from entering and increasing competition.
Step 5: Conclude that competition is limited in an oligopoly primarily because a few firms dominate the market and their interdependent decision-making reduces the incentive for aggressive competition.
