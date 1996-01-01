Which of the following is a disadvantage that a firm may face when forming a strategic alliance?
A
Increased ability to access new markets
B
Risk of sharing proprietary information with partners
C
Enhanced innovation through collaboration
D
Reduction in production costs due to economies of scale
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a strategic alliance is: it is a cooperative agreement between firms to work together while remaining independent, often to share resources, knowledge, or access to markets.
Identify the typical advantages of strategic alliances, such as increased market access, enhanced innovation through collaboration, and potential cost reductions from economies of scale.
Recognize that while these benefits exist, firms also face risks, particularly related to sharing sensitive or proprietary information with partners, which could lead to competitive disadvantages.
Analyze each option by comparing it to the known advantages and disadvantages of strategic alliances, focusing on which option represents a potential downside rather than a benefit.
Conclude that the 'Risk of sharing proprietary information with partners' is a disadvantage because it involves potential loss of control over valuable knowledge, unlike the other options which are benefits.
