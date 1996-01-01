Which of the following best describes a negative externality in terms of social costs and benefits?
A
A situation where the private cost of an activity exceeds the social cost.
B
A situation where the social benefit of an activity exceeds the private benefit.
C
A situation where the private benefit of an activity exceeds the social benefit.
D
A situation where the social cost of an activity exceeds the private cost.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of externalities. Externalities occur when the actions of individuals or firms have effects on third parties that are not reflected in market prices.
Step 2: Differentiate between private and social costs and benefits. Private costs and benefits are borne directly by the decision-maker, while social costs and benefits include both private effects and external effects on others.
Step 3: Define a negative externality. It arises when the social cost of an activity is greater than the private cost, meaning the activity imposes additional costs on society that the decision-maker does not pay for.
Step 4: Analyze the options given. The correct description of a negative externality is when the social cost exceeds the private cost, indicating that the activity causes harm or costs to others beyond the private cost incurred.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a negative externality is: 'A situation where the social cost of an activity exceeds the private cost.'
Watch next
Master Negative Externality and Positive Externality with a bite sized video explanation from Brian