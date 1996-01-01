In the context of economics, what is a test market?
A
A geographic region or group used to evaluate the potential success of a new product or service before a wider launch.
B
A market where only government-approved goods are sold.
C
A market that only exists for theoretical analysis and does not operate in reality.
D
A market in which prices are set by a central authority.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a 'test market' in economics and marketing. It refers to a specific, controlled environment used to assess the viability of a new product or service before it is introduced on a larger scale.
Step 2: Recognize that a test market is typically a geographic region or a defined group of consumers selected to represent the broader target market.
Step 3: Identify the purpose of a test market, which is to gather data on consumer response, sales performance, and potential issues, helping firms make informed decisions about product launch strategies.
Step 4: Differentiate a test market from other types of markets, such as government-controlled markets or purely theoretical markets, by noting that test markets operate in real-world conditions but on a smaller scale.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct definition of a test market is 'A geographic region or group used to evaluate the potential success of a new product or service before a wider launch,' as it aligns with the practical use and purpose of test markets in economics.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian