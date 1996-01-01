Which of the following best explains how innovation promotes economic growth?
A
Innovation decreases consumer demand by making products obsolete.
B
Innovation increases productivity, allowing more goods and services to be produced with the same amount of resources.
C
Innovation reduces the need for investment in education and training.
D
Innovation leads to higher unemployment by replacing workers with machines.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of innovation in microeconomics. Innovation refers to the introduction of new technologies, products, or methods that improve efficiency or create new opportunities in the economy.
Step 2: Recognize that economic growth is often driven by increases in productivity, which means producing more output with the same or fewer inputs.
Step 3: Analyze how innovation affects productivity. Innovation typically allows firms to produce more goods and services using the same amount of resources, effectively increasing productivity.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options by considering their economic implications. For example, innovation does not necessarily decrease consumer demand or reduce the need for education; rather, it often changes the nature of demand and skills required.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that innovation promotes economic growth by increasing productivity, enabling more goods and services to be produced with the same resources.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian