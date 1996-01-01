Which statement best defines an externality in economics?
A
An externality is a cost or benefit that affects a third party who is not directly involved in the transaction.
B
An externality is the price at which supply equals demand in a market.
C
An externality is the total revenue a firm receives from selling its product.
D
An externality is the amount of goods and services produced by a firm.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an externality in economics. An externality occurs when a decision causes costs or benefits to third parties who are not directly involved in the economic transaction.
Step 2: Identify the key elements of an externality: it involves a third party, and the effect can be either positive (benefit) or negative (cost).
Step 3: Compare the given statements to the definition of an externality. The correct statement should mention the impact on third parties outside the transaction.
Step 4: Recognize that the other options describe different economic concepts: equilibrium price, total revenue, and quantity produced, which are unrelated to externalities.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of an externality is the one stating it is a cost or benefit affecting a third party not directly involved in the transaction.
