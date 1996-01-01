In a(n) _______ government, power is divided between central and state governments.
A
federal
B
unitary
C
authoritarian
D
confederate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept: The question asks about a type of government where power is divided between central and state governments.
Recall definitions of government types: A 'unitary' government centralizes power in one central authority, while an 'authoritarian' government is characterized by strong central control, often without division of power.
Consider 'confederate' government: This is a system where the states hold most of the power, and the central government is weaker.
Identify 'federal' government: This system divides power between a central government and various state governments, sharing authority according to a constitution.
Conclude that the correct term for a government where power is divided between central and state governments is 'federal'.
