Which industry emerged as a result of people having increased leisure time and disposable income?
A
Mining industry
B
Tourism and recreation industry
C
Construction industry
D
Agriculture industry
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between increased leisure time, disposable income, and industry growth. When people have more free time and money to spend, they tend to engage more in activities that provide enjoyment and relaxation.
Identify which industries are directly linked to leisure and discretionary spending. The mining, construction, and agriculture industries primarily focus on production and essential goods rather than leisure activities.
Recognize that the tourism and recreation industry specifically caters to people’s desire to spend their leisure time on travel, entertainment, and recreational activities.
Connect the increase in leisure time and disposable income to the growth of the tourism and recreation industry, as this industry benefits most from people having more resources and time to enjoy non-essential activities.
Conclude that the tourism and recreation industry emerged and expanded as a direct result of increased leisure time and disposable income, making it the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian