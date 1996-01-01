Which type of incentive is most likely to appeal to an individual's concern about supporting a social or environmental cause?
A
Physical incentives
B
Financial incentives
C
Moral incentives
D
Coercive incentives
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of each type of incentive: Physical incentives involve tangible rewards or punishments related to physical well-being; Financial incentives involve monetary rewards or penalties; Moral incentives appeal to an individual's ethical beliefs or values; Coercive incentives involve threats or punishments to enforce behavior.
Recognize that the question asks about an incentive that appeals to an individual's concern for social or environmental causes, which are typically linked to personal values and ethics rather than material or physical benefits.
Identify that moral incentives motivate behavior by appealing to a person's sense of right and wrong, social responsibility, or desire to contribute positively to society or the environment.
Compare the options and note that physical and financial incentives focus on tangible benefits, while coercive incentives rely on fear or punishment, none of which directly target ethical or value-based motivations.
Conclude that moral incentives are the most appropriate type to appeal to concerns about supporting social or environmental causes because they align with internal values and ethical considerations.
