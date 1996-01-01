Which of the following is NOT an example of a group responding to an incentive?
A
A company continuing to pollute despite a new tax on emissions
B
Students studying harder after a scholarship is announced for top grades
C
Employees working overtime to earn a performance bonus
D
Consumers buying more ice cream when its price is reduced
1
Understand the concept of an incentive in microeconomics: an incentive is something that motivates individuals or groups to behave in a certain way, often by offering a reward or imposing a cost.
Analyze each option to see if the group’s behavior changes in response to an incentive:
For 'Students studying harder after a scholarship is announced for top grades' — the scholarship acts as a positive incentive encouraging more effort.
For 'Employees working overtime to earn a performance bonus' — the bonus is a financial incentive motivating extra work.
For 'Consumers buying more ice cream when its price is reduced' — the lower price is an incentive that encourages increased consumption.
For 'A company continuing to pollute despite a new tax on emissions' — the tax is a negative incentive meant to discourage pollution, but the company’s behavior does not change, so this is NOT an example of responding to an incentive.
