In which type of market is a buyer most likely to negotiate for the seller to pay closing costs?
A
A monopolistic market
B
A perfectly competitive market
C
A buyer's market
D
A seller's market
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a buyer's market: This is a market condition where the supply of goods or services exceeds demand, giving buyers more power to negotiate terms, including prices and additional costs.
Recognize that in a buyer's market, sellers are more motivated to make deals, which can include agreeing to pay closing costs to attract buyers.
Contrast this with a seller's market, where demand exceeds supply, giving sellers more power and less incentive to cover buyer expenses like closing costs.
Note that monopolistic and perfectly competitive markets describe market structures based on the number of sellers and product differentiation, but do not directly determine negotiation power related to closing costs.
Conclude that the type of market where a buyer is most likely to negotiate for the seller to pay closing costs is a buyer's market, due to the buyer's stronger negotiating position.
