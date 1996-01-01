Each of the following is an example of a market segment except:
A
Businesses located in urban areas
B
Consumers aged 18-25
C
The equilibrium price in a competitive market
D
Households with annual income above $100,000
1
Understand the concept of market segmentation: Market segments are distinct groups of consumers or businesses within a market that share similar characteristics, such as demographics, location, or income level.
Identify the options that represent market segments: Look for groups defined by characteristics like age (Consumers aged 18-25), location (Businesses located in urban areas), or income (Households with annual income above $100,000).
Recognize that the equilibrium price in a competitive market is not a group or segment but rather a market outcome or price point determined by supply and demand.
Conclude that the option which is not a market segment is the one that describes a market outcome (equilibrium price) rather than a group of consumers or businesses.
Summarize that market segments are about categorizing participants in the market, while equilibrium price is about the interaction of supply and demand.
