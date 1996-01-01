In a competitive market, a cost leadership strategy targets the industry's __________ customers.
A
niche-seeking
B
price-sensitive
C
high-income
D
brand-loyal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a cost leadership strategy: it focuses on becoming the lowest-cost producer in the industry to offer products at lower prices than competitors.
Recognize that in a competitive market, customers who are most responsive to price changes are called price-sensitive customers.
Analyze the options: niche-seeking customers look for specialized products, high-income customers may prioritize quality or brand over price, and brand-loyal customers prefer specific brands regardless of price.
Conclude that a cost leadership strategy primarily targets price-sensitive customers because they are motivated by lower prices and cost savings.
Therefore, the blank should be filled with 'price-sensitive' to correctly describe the target customers of a cost leadership strategy.
