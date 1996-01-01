Which of the following external forces is considered part of a firm's task environment in a competitive market?
A
Societal values
B
Political climate
C
Customers
D
Technological trends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a firm's task environment: It includes external forces that directly affect a firm's ability to operate and achieve its goals, such as customers, suppliers, competitors, and regulators.
Identify the options given: Societal values, Political climate, Customers, and Technological trends.
Analyze each option to see if it directly influences the firm's day-to-day operations and competitive position:
- Societal values and political climate are part of the general environment, which affects firms indirectly over the long term.
- Customers are part of the task environment because they directly impact the firm's sales and revenue in the competitive market.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian