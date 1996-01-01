Analyze each option given in the problem: - 'Products are highly differentiated' contradicts the characteristic of homogeneous products in competitive markets. - 'Barriers to entry are high' contradicts the free entry and exit condition. - 'Many buyers and sellers, each unable to influence the market price' aligns with the definition of a competitive market. - 'Firms can set prices above the market equilibrium' contradicts the price-taking nature of firms in competitive markets.