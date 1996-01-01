Which of the following items is most likely to be sold in a market characterized by pure competition?
A
Smartphones
B
Automobiles
C
Wheat
D
Designer clothing
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a purely competitive market. Such a market has many buyers and sellers, homogeneous (identical) products, free entry and exit, and perfect information.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it fits these characteristics. Smartphones, automobiles, and designer clothing are differentiated products with brand differences, so they do not fit the homogeneous product criterion.
Step 3: Consider wheat, which is a standardized agricultural product with many sellers and buyers, making it a good example of a homogeneous product.
Step 4: Recognize that wheat is typically sold in markets with many producers and no single seller can influence the market price, which aligns with pure competition.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, wheat best fits the definition of a product sold in a purely competitive market.
