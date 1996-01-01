Step 1: Understand the characteristics of each market structure listed: Monopoly, Oligopoly, Perfect Competition, and Monopolistic Competition.
Step 2: Recall that a Monopoly is a market structure where a single firm is the sole seller of a product with no close substitutes, and there are high barriers to entry preventing other firms from entering the market.
Step 3: Consider the nature of Netflix's market: it is a dominant firm in streaming services with significant control over its content and pricing, and it faces limited direct competition due to exclusive content and brand recognition.
Step 4: Compare Netflix's market position to the definitions of Oligopoly (few firms), Perfect Competition (many firms, identical products), and Monopolistic Competition (many firms, differentiated products but easy entry).
Step 5: Conclude that Netflix fits best into the Monopoly category because it has substantial market power and limited competition, aligning with the characteristics of a monopoly.
Watch next
Master Characteristics of Monopoly with a bite sized video explanation from Brian