Which of the following is a characteristic of a monopoly?
A
Firms in the market sell identical products.
B
There is only one seller in the market.
C
There are no barriers to entry.
D
Firms are price takers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a monopoly: A monopoly is a market structure where there is only one seller or producer that controls the entire supply of a product or service.
Analyze the options given: Identify which characteristics align with the monopoly definition. For example, 'firms in the market sell identical products' is typical of perfect competition, not monopoly.
Consider the number of sellers: In a monopoly, there is only one seller, which means no competition exists in the market for that product.
Evaluate barriers to entry: Monopolies usually have high barriers to entry, preventing other firms from entering the market, so 'there are no barriers to entry' is incorrect for a monopoly.
Assess pricing power: Monopolies are price makers, meaning they can influence the price of their product, unlike price takers in competitive markets.
