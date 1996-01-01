Which of the following statements regarding consumer surplus and willingness to pay for goods is most accurate?
A
Consumer surplus is maximized when the price of a good increases.
B
If the market price exceeds a consumer's willingness to pay, the consumer will still purchase the good.
C
Consumer surplus is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay.
D
Willingness to pay is always equal to the market price of a good.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus. Consumer surplus is defined as the difference between the maximum amount a consumer is willing to pay for a good and the actual price they pay for it. Mathematically, it can be expressed as: $$\text{Consumer Surplus} = \text{Willingness to Pay} - \text{Price Paid}$$
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Consumer surplus is maximized when the price of a good increases.' Consider how consumer surplus changes when price increases. Since consumer surplus depends on the difference between willingness to pay and price, an increase in price generally reduces consumer surplus, not maximizes it.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'If the market price exceeds a consumer's willingness to pay, the consumer will still purchase the good.' Think about consumer behavior: if the price is higher than what a consumer values the good, they typically will not buy it, as it would lead to negative surplus.
Step 4: Review the third statement: 'Consumer surplus is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay.' This aligns directly with the definition of consumer surplus and is conceptually accurate.
Step 5: Consider the fourth statement: 'Willingness to pay is always equal to the market price of a good.' Willingness to pay varies among consumers and is generally different from the market price; it represents the maximum price a consumer is ready to pay, not necessarily the actual market price.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian