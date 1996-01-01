Which of the following pairs of goods are most likely to be considered complements?
A
Coffee and tea
B
Printers and ink cartridges
C
Smartphones and sunglasses
D
Bread and butter
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of complements in microeconomics. Complements are goods that are typically consumed together, so that an increase in the price of one good leads to a decrease in the demand for the other good.
Step 2: Analyze each pair of goods to see if they are usually used together. For example, coffee and tea are both beverages but are substitutes rather than complements because people usually choose one or the other.
Step 3: Consider printers and ink cartridges. Printers require ink cartridges to function, so these goods are used together, making them strong complements.
Step 4: Evaluate smartphones and sunglasses. These goods serve different purposes and are not typically consumed together, so they are not complements.
Step 5: Look at bread and butter. These are often consumed together, so they can be considered complements, but the strongest example among the options is printers and ink cartridges because one cannot be used without the other.
