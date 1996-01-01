Which of the following best describes a regressive tax?
A
A tax where the average tax rate decreases as income increases.
B
A tax that is only applied to luxury goods.
C
A tax where the average tax rate increases as income increases.
D
A tax where everyone pays the same percentage of their income.
1
Understand the concept of tax structures: Taxes can be classified based on how the average tax rate changes with income.
Define a regressive tax: It is a tax where the average tax rate decreases as income increases, meaning lower-income individuals pay a higher proportion of their income compared to higher-income individuals.
Compare with other tax types: A progressive tax has an average tax rate that increases with income, a proportional tax has a constant average tax rate regardless of income, and a tax on luxury goods is a specific type of excise tax, not defined by income rate changes.
Identify the correct description: Since a regressive tax means the average tax rate falls as income rises, the statement 'A tax where the average tax rate decreases as income increases' best describes a regressive tax.
Confirm understanding by eliminating other options: The other options describe progressive, proportional, or specific excise taxes, which do not match the definition of a regressive tax.
