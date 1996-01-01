Judging the sufficiency of a tax system is best described by which of the following?
A
Assessing whether the tax system treats all taxpayers equally regardless of income
B
Examining if the tax system encourages economic growth
C
Determining if the tax system minimizes administrative costs
D
Evaluating whether the tax system raises enough revenue to meet government expenditure needs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of tax sufficiency: Tax sufficiency refers to the ability of a tax system to generate enough revenue to cover the government's spending requirements without causing deficits.
Identify the key criteria for judging tax systems: Common criteria include equity (fairness), efficiency (economic growth encouragement), administrative simplicity (low costs), and sufficiency (revenue adequacy).
Focus on sufficiency specifically: Since sufficiency is about revenue adequacy, the main question is whether the tax system raises enough funds to meet government expenditure needs.
Compare the options given: Assessing equality relates to equity, encouraging growth relates to efficiency, minimizing costs relates to administrative simplicity, and raising enough revenue relates to sufficiency.
Conclude that judging the sufficiency of a tax system is best described by evaluating whether the tax system raises enough revenue to meet government expenditure needs.
