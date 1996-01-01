Microsoft charges a price of $599 for a copy of Windows 7. Is this pricing decision rational according to the principle that people respond to incentives?
A
No, because rational pricing decisions do not consider consumer incentives.
B
Yes, but only if the price is set below the cost of production.
C
Yes, if Microsoft believes that consumers are willing to pay $599, the price serves as an incentive for profit maximization.
D
No, because any price above $100 is always irrational regardless of consumer demand.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the principle that people respond to incentives. In microeconomics, this means that consumers and producers make decisions based on the costs and benefits they face, including prices.
Step 2: Analyze Microsoft's pricing decision. Microsoft sets the price of Windows 7 at $599, which reflects their expectation of consumer willingness to pay and the potential for profit.
Step 3: Consider the role of incentives in pricing. A price acts as an incentive by signaling the value of the product to consumers and influencing their purchasing decisions.
Step 4: Evaluate rationality in pricing. A pricing decision is rational if it aligns with maximizing profit, which occurs when the price is set at a level consumers are willing to pay and that covers costs.
Step 5: Conclude that Microsoft's pricing is rational if they believe consumers value Windows 7 at $599, as this price incentivizes profit maximization by balancing consumer willingness to pay and production costs.
