Which of the following scenarios is the best example of an incentive?
A
A store opens at 9 AM every day.
B
A company offers employees a bonus for meeting sales targets.
C
A student reads a textbook because it is assigned.
D
A person walks to work because the weather is nice.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an incentive in microeconomics. An incentive is something that motivates or encourages a person to take a particular action, often by offering a reward or penalty.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario to identify if it involves a clear motivation or reward that influences behavior.
Step 3: For the store opening at 9 AM, note that this is a fixed schedule rather than a motivating factor for behavior, so it is not an incentive.
Step 4: For the company offering employees a bonus for meeting sales targets, recognize this as a direct reward designed to motivate employees to increase sales, which fits the definition of an incentive.
Step 5: For the student reading a textbook because it is assigned and the person walking to work because the weather is nice, these are examples of obligations or situational factors rather than explicit incentives.
Watch next
Master Economic Incentives with a bite sized video explanation from Brian