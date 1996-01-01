Price deals that mislead consumers fall into which category of pricing?
A
Predatory pricing
B
Penetration pricing
C
Cost-plus pricing
D
Deceptive pricing
Understand the concept of pricing strategies and categories in microeconomics, which describe how firms set prices to achieve different objectives.
Review the definitions of the given pricing types: Predatory pricing involves setting very low prices to eliminate competitors; Penetration pricing is setting low prices initially to enter a market; Cost-plus pricing adds a markup to the cost of production.
Recognize that 'Price deals that mislead consumers' refers to pricing practices that deceive or confuse buyers about the true cost or value of a product.
Identify that such misleading price deals fall under the category of 'Deceptive pricing,' which is a practice designed to mislead consumers rather than reflect actual costs or competitive strategies.
Conclude that among the options, 'Deceptive pricing' best fits the description of price deals that mislead consumers.
