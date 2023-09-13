Which of the following statements is true concerning the consequences of rent controls?
A
Rent controls eliminate the possibility of black markets in the rental housing sector.
B
Rent controls typically result in an increase in the quality of rental housing as landlords compete for tenants.
C
Rent controls often lead to shortages of rental housing because the quantity demanded exceeds the quantity supplied at the controlled price.
D
Rent controls ensure that all renters pay below-market prices without any unintended side effects.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what rent controls are — they are government-imposed limits on the price landlords can charge for rental housing, usually set below the market equilibrium price.
Step 2: Analyze the effect of setting a price ceiling below the market equilibrium price, which typically causes the quantity demanded of rental housing to increase while the quantity supplied decreases.
Step 3: Recognize that this imbalance between higher demand and lower supply creates a shortage in the rental housing market.
Step 4: Consider the unintended consequences of rent controls, such as reduced incentives for landlords to maintain or improve properties, which can lead to a decline in housing quality rather than an increase.
Step 5: Understand that rent controls can also encourage black markets where tenants and landlords negotiate prices above the legal limit, contradicting the statement that rent controls eliminate black markets.
Watch next
Master Price Ceilings with a bite sized video explanation from Brian