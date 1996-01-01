Which of the following serves as an example of centripetal forces in the United States today?
A
Competition among state governments
B
Political polarization between states
C
A shared national identity and patriotism
D
Regional economic disparities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of centripetal forces in microeconomics and political economy. Centripetal forces are factors that unify or bring together different parts of a country or economy, promoting stability and integration.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine whether it acts as a unifying force (centripetal) or a dividing force (centrifugal).
Step 3: Recognize that 'competition among state governments' tends to create differences and rivalry, which is a centrifugal force, not centripetal.
Step 4: Note that 'political polarization between states' increases division and conflict, so it is also a centrifugal force.
Step 5: Identify that 'a shared national identity and patriotism' promotes unity and cohesion across the country, making it a centripetal force, while 'regional economic disparities' highlight differences and can cause division, thus centrifugal.
