Analyze each option in the problem: - If a company has significant control over price due to brand loyalty, it is likely a price-maker, not a price-taker. - If a company can influence market supply by adjusting output, it has some market power, so it is not a pure price-taker. - Selling a standardized product in a market with many buyers and sellers fits the definition of a price-taker. - High barriers to entry usually reduce competition, which contradicts the price-taker condition.