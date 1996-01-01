Which of the following is a factor indicating that a company is a price-taker?
A
The company has significant control over the market price due to brand loyalty.
B
The company can influence market supply by adjusting its output.
C
The company sells a standardized product in a market with many buyers and sellers.
D
The company faces high barriers to entry in its industry.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a price-taker: A price-taker is a firm that accepts the market price as given and cannot influence it by its own actions.
Identify characteristics of a price-taking firm: Typically, such firms sell standardized (homogeneous) products, operate in markets with many buyers and sellers, and face no significant barriers to entry or exit.
Analyze each option in the problem:
- If a company has significant control over price due to brand loyalty, it is likely a price-maker, not a price-taker.
- If a company can influence market supply by adjusting output, it has some market power, so it is not a pure price-taker.
- Selling a standardized product in a market with many buyers and sellers fits the definition of a price-taker.
- High barriers to entry usually reduce competition, which contradicts the price-taker condition.
Conclude that the factor indicating a company is a price-taker is when it sells a standardized product in a market with many buyers and sellers.
Remember that price-taking behavior arises from the firm's inability to influence market price due to the competitive nature of the market and product homogeneity.
