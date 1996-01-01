During which period did the increased influence of consumers prompt firms to develop modern marketing strategies?
A
Late 21st century
B
Mid 19th century
C
Early 20th century
D
Late 18th century
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context of marketing evolution: Marketing strategies have evolved in response to changes in consumer behavior and market conditions over time.
Identify the period when consumers began to have a stronger influence on firms' decisions: This typically occurs when markets become more competitive and consumers have more choices, prompting firms to focus on consumer preferences.
Recall that the early 20th century marked significant industrial growth and the rise of mass production, which led to increased competition among firms.
Recognize that during the early 20th century, firms started to develop modern marketing strategies such as market research, advertising, and branding to attract and retain consumers.
Conclude that the increased influence of consumers prompting firms to develop modern marketing strategies occurred in the early 20th century.
