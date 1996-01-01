Which of the following is most likely to help a society increase its level of economic development?
A
Restricting international trade
B
Reducing technological innovation
C
Limiting access to financial markets
D
Investing in education and infrastructure
1
Understand the concept of economic development, which refers to improvements in standards of living, income, education, and infrastructure within a society.
Recognize that economic development is often driven by factors that enhance productivity and human capital, such as education and infrastructure investment.
Analyze the options given: restricting international trade, reducing technological innovation, limiting access to financial markets, and investing in education and infrastructure.
Evaluate how restricting trade, reducing innovation, and limiting financial access can hinder economic growth by reducing efficiency, innovation, and capital availability.
Conclude that investing in education and infrastructure is most likely to increase economic development because it improves human capital and physical capital, which are key drivers of long-term growth.
