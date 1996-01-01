Which of the following is the best synonym for the 'infant industries argument' in economics?
A
Subsidies for monopolies
B
Free trade for established industries
C
Protectionism for emerging sectors
D
Deregulation of mature markets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'infant industries argument' in economics: it refers to the idea that new and emerging industries may need temporary protection from international competition to develop and become competitive.
Recognize that this argument supports government intervention, such as tariffs or subsidies, to shield these young industries until they can stand on their own.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the core idea of protecting new industries: 'Subsidies for monopolies' focuses on established firms, not new ones; 'Free trade for established industries' promotes openness rather than protection; 'Deregulation of mature markets' involves reducing rules for well-developed sectors.
Identify that 'Protectionism for emerging sectors' directly aligns with the infant industries argument because it emphasizes shielding new industries from competition.
Conclude that the best synonym for the 'infant industries argument' is indeed 'Protectionism for emerging sectors' because it captures the essence of temporary protection to help new industries grow.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian