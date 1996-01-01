In the context of the Populist movement in the late 19th century United States, who did the Populists advocate should own and operate the railroads?
A
Private railroad companies
B
Individual farmers
C
State governments
D
The federal government
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: The Populist movement in the late 19th century United States was primarily concerned with addressing the economic struggles of farmers and laborers against powerful corporate interests, including railroad companies.
Identify the problem the Populists aimed to solve: Railroads were often controlled by private companies that charged high rates, which hurt farmers and small businesses by increasing transportation costs.
Recall the Populists' proposed solution: They believed that to ensure fair rates and prevent exploitation, the railroads should not be privately owned but rather controlled by a public authority.
Recognize the specific ownership advocated: The Populists argued that the federal government should own and operate the railroads to regulate rates and services in the public interest.
Summarize the answer: Therefore, the Populists supported federal government ownership and operation of the railroads as a way to protect farmers and the general public from monopolistic practices.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian