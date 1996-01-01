Which of the following was an economic cause of imperialism?
A
The need to establish military alliances
B
The spread of religious beliefs
C
The quest for scientific knowledge
D
The desire to access new markets for manufactured goods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of imperialism: Imperialism refers to the policy by which a country extends its power and influence over other territories, often for economic, political, or cultural reasons.
Identify economic causes of imperialism: Economic causes typically involve motivations related to wealth, resources, trade, and markets rather than political alliances or cultural factors.
Analyze each option in terms of economic motivation: The need to establish military alliances is primarily political, the spread of religious beliefs is cultural, and the quest for scientific knowledge is intellectual or exploratory, not economic.
Recognize that the desire to access new markets for manufactured goods is an economic cause because it involves expanding trade opportunities and increasing profits by selling products to new consumers.
Conclude that among the options, the economic cause of imperialism is the desire to access new markets for manufactured goods, as it directly relates to economic expansion and resource acquisition.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian