Why were so few violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act brought to court in the years following its passage?
The language of the Act was vague, making enforcement difficult.
The Act was repealed shortly after its introduction.
There was widespread public opposition to prosecuting monopolies.
Most businesses immediately stopped anti-competitive practices after the Act was passed.
Understand the historical context of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which was passed in 1890 to combat anti-competitive practices and monopolies.
Recognize that the Act's language was broad and vague, lacking clear definitions of what constituted illegal monopolistic behavior, which made it challenging for courts to apply the law consistently.
Analyze how this vagueness led to difficulties in enforcement because prosecutors and judges had to interpret the law without precise guidelines, resulting in fewer cases being successfully brought to court.
Consider that the Act was not repealed shortly after its introduction, so that option is incorrect; also, public opposition and immediate compliance by businesses were not the main reasons for the low number of cases.
Conclude that the primary reason for few violations being prosecuted was the vague language of the Act, which hindered effective enforcement and judicial action.
