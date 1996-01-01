Which of the following actions by individual consumers most directly supports the work of federal consumer protection agencies?
A
Reporting fraudulent or deceptive business practices to the appropriate agency
B
Refusing to participate in market surveys
C
Ignoring product recalls and safety warnings
D
Purchasing products only from large corporations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of federal consumer protection agencies. These agencies are designed to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive, or fraudulent business practices.
Step 2: Identify actions by consumers that help these agencies fulfill their role. Actions that provide information about fraudulent or deceptive practices directly support the agencies' work.
Step 3: Analyze each option: Refusing to participate in market surveys does not provide useful information to agencies; ignoring product recalls and safety warnings undermines consumer safety; purchasing only from large corporations does not necessarily help detect fraud.
Step 4: Recognize that reporting fraudulent or deceptive business practices to the appropriate agency provides the agencies with the necessary information to investigate and take action.
Step 5: Conclude that the most direct support to federal consumer protection agencies comes from consumers reporting fraudulent or deceptive business practices.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian