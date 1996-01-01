Under which of the following conditions would consumer spending most likely increase?
A
When the market price rises above consumers' willingness to pay
B
When the market price falls below consumers' willingness to pay
C
When consumer surplus decreases
D
When the quantity supplied decreases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay. It represents the net benefit to consumers from purchasing a good.
Step 2: Recognize that consumer spending is influenced by the relationship between the market price and consumers' willingness to pay. If the market price is lower than the willingness to pay, consumers gain surplus and are more likely to buy more.
Step 3: Analyze the condition 'market price rises above consumers' willingness to pay' — in this case, consumers are less willing to buy, so spending would likely decrease.
Step 4: Analyze the condition 'market price falls below consumers' willingness to pay' — here, consumers perceive a good deal, increasing consumer surplus and thus increasing consumer spending.
Step 5: Understand that a decrease in consumer surplus or a decrease in quantity supplied generally leads to lower consumer spending, not an increase.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian