A country in the first stage of the demographic transition demonstrates which of the following characteristics?
A
Low birth rates and high death rates
B
Low birth rates and low death rates
C
High birth rates and low death rates
D
High birth rates and high death rates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the demographic transition model, which describes the changes in birth and death rates as a country develops economically and socially.
Recall that the first stage of the demographic transition is characterized by pre-industrial conditions where both birth rates and death rates are high due to limited medical knowledge, poor sanitation, and unreliable food supply.
Recognize that high birth rates occur because families have many children to compensate for high infant mortality and to assist with labor.
Recognize that high death rates occur due to disease, famine, and lack of healthcare, which keep the population growth low or stagnant.
Conclude that the correct characteristic of a country in the first stage of demographic transition is 'high birth rates and high death rates.'
