Which of the following is NOT a way that banks make money?
Charging fees for account services
Charging interest on loans
Collecting deposits from customers
Investing in financial securities
Step 1: Understand the primary ways banks generate revenue. Banks typically earn money by charging fees for account services, charging interest on loans, and investing in financial securities.
Step 2: Analyze the option 'Charging fees for account services.' This is a common revenue source for banks, as they charge fees for maintaining accounts, overdrafts, and other services.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Charging interest on loans.' Banks lend money to customers and charge interest, which is a major source of income.
Step 4: Analyze the option 'Investing in financial securities.' Banks invest in various financial instruments to earn returns, which contributes to their profits.
Step 5: Analyze the option 'Collecting deposits from customers.' Deposits themselves are not a way banks make money; rather, deposits provide the funds that banks use to lend or invest. Therefore, collecting deposits is not a direct revenue source.
