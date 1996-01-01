Which of the following is most likely to be positively correlated with gross domestic product (GDP) per capita?
A
Infant mortality rate
B
Unemployment rate
C
Average years of schooling in the population
D
Level of income inequality
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what GDP per capita measures. GDP per capita is the total economic output of a country divided by its population, reflecting the average income or economic well-being of individuals in that country.
Step 2: Analyze each option in terms of its expected relationship with GDP per capita. For example, infant mortality rate and unemployment rate are typically negatively correlated with GDP per capita, meaning as GDP per capita increases, these rates tend to decrease.
Step 3: Consider the average years of schooling in the population. Higher GDP per capita often corresponds to better education systems and higher average years of schooling, indicating a positive correlation.
Step 4: Evaluate the level of income inequality. This relationship can be complex and varies by country, but income inequality does not consistently increase or decrease with GDP per capita, so it is less likely to have a straightforward positive correlation.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, average years of schooling is most likely to be positively correlated with GDP per capita because economic development generally leads to better access to education and longer schooling periods.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian