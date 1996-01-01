Which of the following is NOT typically considered a major threat to the future of global trade?
A
Environmental concerns and climate change policies
B
Geopolitical tensions and conflicts
C
Rising protectionism and trade barriers
D
Technological advancements in communication
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks to identify which option is NOT typically considered a major threat to the future of global trade.
Step 2: Review each option and consider how it impacts global trade. Environmental concerns and climate change policies can impose regulations that affect trade flows and costs.
Step 3: Geopolitical tensions and conflicts often disrupt trade routes, create uncertainty, and lead to sanctions or embargoes, which are recognized threats to global trade.
Step 4: Rising protectionism and trade barriers directly restrict the free flow of goods and services, making them a well-known threat to global trade.
Step 5: Technological advancements in communication generally facilitate trade by improving coordination, reducing transaction costs, and enabling new markets, so they are not typically considered a threat but rather a benefit.
