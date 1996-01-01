Decisions relating to 'what stages of the industry value chain to participate in' determine a firm's:
vertical scope
horizontal scope
market share
pricing strategy
Understand the concept of the 'industry value chain,' which refers to the sequence of activities a firm undertakes to deliver a product or service, from raw materials to final delivery to consumers.
Recognize that 'vertical scope' describes the range of stages within the value chain in which a firm chooses to operate, such as production, distribution, or retail.
Identify that 'horizontal scope' refers to the variety of products or services a firm offers at the same stage of production, not the stages themselves.
Note that 'market share' relates to the firm's portion of total sales in the market, and 'pricing strategy' concerns how a firm sets prices, both of which are different from decisions about value chain participation.
Conclude that decisions about which stages of the industry value chain to participate in directly relate to a firm's vertical scope.
